MCTJ Sparks Revolution: Calls for Education Industry to Fuel Change with Volunteering and Work Experience Opportunities

MCTJ, an organisation dedicated to promoting gender diversity in education, encourages nurseries and schools to actively advertise volunteering opportunities.

UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The current gender imbalance in the field of early childhood, primary, and secondary education is notable, but MCTJ believes that opening doors for hands-on experience can be a significant step towards breaking down barriers. These opportunities can provide an invaluable window for those undecided about a career in education or contemplating a career change, and could be the deciding factor that encourages more men to consider roles in these sectors.

"Offering volunteer and work experience placements not only helps potential candidates understand the rewarding nature of teaching and childcare, but it also promotes a positive brand image for your institution," says Claudio Sisera, Head of Diversity at MCTJ. "Work experience provides potential educators with an insight into the day-to-day activities of teaching, helping to dismantle preconceived notions and misconceptions about the industry. For many, it is the first real taste of what a career in education might be like, and we believe it's a great way to capture the interest of those considering a career in the sector, particularly men."

By welcoming more men into the sector through volunteering and work experience, schools and nurseries can showcase the importance of diversity in these roles. A diversified workforce enriches the learning environment, provides varied role models for students, and ensures a broad range of perspectives, skills, and experiences.

MCTJ emphasises that these opportunities should not be viewed as a short-term investment but rather a long-term strategy to diversify the gender of the teaching workforce. Encouraging more men into the sector not only supports the push for greater equality in the teaching profession, but it also leads to an inclusive learning environment that benefits all learners.

"The more we can open up these opportunities and make them appealing to men, the more we can work towards creating an inclusive and diverse learning environment for our future generations," adds Claudio Sisera, Head of Diversity at MCTJ.

Employers who actively pursue this inclusive strategy will set a positive example for other institutions within the education industry, paving the way for a more diverse and dynamic future in teaching and childcare.

About Male Childcare & Teaching Jobs: Male Childcare & Teaching Jobs (MCTJ) is a forward-thinking platform that actively encourages men to consider careers in education. By celebrating established male educators and facilitating connections with gender-inclusive employers, MCTJ is committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the education sector.