Revolutionizing Drug Discovery: The Growing Impact of Computer-Aided Drug Discovery in the Pharmaceutical Industry 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global computer-aided drug discovery market was estimated at $2.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The CADD market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue growing at a rapid pace. Advancements in computational tools, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) techniques have contributed to this growth.

Increased Efficiency: CADD plays a crucial role in accelerating the drug discovery and development process. It helps pharmaceutical companies and researchers in identifying potential drug candidates, optimizing lead compounds, predicting their properties, and reducing the time and cost associated with traditional trial-and-error methods.

Adoption of AI and ML: AI and ML technologies have revolutionized the CADD field. These technologies enable the analysis of large datasets, identification of complex patterns, and prediction of molecular interactions, which helps in designing safer and more effective drugs.

Virtual Screening: CADD techniques, such as virtual screening, have gained prominence in the drug discovery process. Virtual screening allows researchers to screen large databases of compounds in silico, identifying potential candidates for further experimental testing.

Target Identification and Validation: CADD tools aid in target identification and validation by analyzing biological data, understanding disease mechanisms, and identifying potential drug targets. This helps in focusing research efforts on the most promising therapeutic areas.

Market Drivers:

Increasing R&D Costs: The cost of developing new drugs is continuously rising, making it necessary for pharmaceutical companies to find more efficient and cost-effective drug discovery methods. CADD offers the potential to reduce costs by minimizing the need for expensive laboratory experiments and optimizing the drug discovery process.

Growing Need for Novel Therapies: There is an increasing demand for new and effective therapies to address complex and previously untreatable diseases. CADD enables the identification and design of novel drug candidates that target specific diseases and molecular targets, leading to the development of innovative therapies.

Advancements in Computational Power: The continuous advancements in computational power have greatly enhanced the capabilities of CADD techniques. High-performance computing (HPC) systems and cloud computing allow for faster and more accurate calculations, enabling researchers to analyze vast amounts of data and perform complex simulations.

Market Segmentation:

By Software and Tools:

a. Docking and scoring software

b. Molecular modeling and simulation software

c. Virtual screening software

d. Structure-based drug design software

e. Ligand-based drug design software

f. Other software and tools (data analysis, visualization, etc.)

By Services:

a. Drug design and optimization

b. Target identification and validation

c. Lead generation

d. Virtual screening

e. Other CADD services (data analysis, consultancy, etc.)

By End User:

a. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

b. Contract research organizations (CROs)

c. Academic and research institutions

d. Government and regulatory agencies

e. Other end users (hospitals, clinics, etc.)

By Application:

a. Oncology

b. Neurological disorders

c. Cardiovascular diseases

d. Infectious diseases

e. Respiratory diseases

f. Other therapeutic areas

By Region:

a. North America (United States, Canada)

b. Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc.)

c. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, etc.)

d. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)

e. Middle East and Africa

Regional Growth Dynamics:

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.84% throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of biotechnology companies and R&D expenditure is the major factor are the major factors driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Schrödinger Inc.

Dassault Systèmes SA (Biovia)

Chemical Computing Group Inc.

OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

Certara Inc. (Simulations Plus)

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

BioSolveIT GmbH

XtalPi Inc.

Optibrium Ltd.

Insilico Medicine Inc.

