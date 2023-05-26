Enterprise WLAN Market Booms with Unprecedented Growth: Revealing the Latest Market Size | Growing at CAGR of 17.3%

Enterprise WLAN Market Value

With rise of mobile devices & the need for employees to stay connected while on the move, there is growing demand for wireless connectivity within enterprises.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise WLAN market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) market consists of sales of enterprise WLAN network devices and services by entities (organizations, proprietorship, and partnerships) that use radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi), instead of using traditional cables to connect to the internet. In addition, enterprise WLAN is a device that helps to link two or more wireless devices using wireless communication and provide mobility to the network users.

In addition, rapidly increase in demand for wireless and smart devices positively impacts growth of the enterprise WLAN market. However, lack of standardization in enterprise and limited investments, owing to high prices of WLAN products hampers the enterprise WLAN market growth. On the contrary, increase in data traffic and demand for high-speed data connectivity is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the enterprise WLAN market forecast.

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest enterprise WLAN market share as large enterprises are adopting enterprise WLAN to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to cope with the increase in demand for high-speed data and hassle-free communication.

Region-wise, the enterprise WLAN market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growth adoption of wireless technologies and rising investments by leading telecom companies.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the enterprise WLAN industry to grow during the forecast period due to increase in demand for higher and faster bandwidth networks attributed to remote working and rise in need to adopt WLAN. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Launched Air Engine Wi-Fi6 and Wi-Fi6 access point (AP) to accelerate enterprise with WLAN fully wireless technology. These products are deployed to established wireless technology campuses and accelerate digital transformation, thus providing numerous opportunities post pandemic.

The key players that operate in the enterprise WLAN market analysis are Aerohive Networks, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis, Aruba Networks, Avaya Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the enterprise WLAN industry.

