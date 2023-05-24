Tashkent hosts Uzbekistan – Singapore Business Forum

UZBEKISTAN, May 24 - Tashkent hosted Uzbekistan – Singapore Business Forum.

The forum, organized within the framework of the visit of the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob to Uzbekistan, is of great importance in further strengthening business relations between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev, and heads of relevant ministries and agencies, industrial associations, large companies of Uzbekistan and Singapore.

Such events are an essential platform for exchanging detailed information about the investment climate of both countries and reaching an agreement on organizing frequent meetings of business people.

The President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, emphasized the priority of partnership in the investment, trade and economic spheres and industrial cooperation. She highly appreciated the results of mutual high-level visits.

The event also included panel discussions on developing education, transport, urban planning, and finance partnerships.

Following the vent, a solid package of investment agreements and trade contracts was signed in several areas of mutual interest to the business circles of both countries.

Source: UzA