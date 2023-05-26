Emerging Trends in Veterinary Oncology Market : Industry Dynamics and Key Players 2023

Veterinary oncology Market

The global veterinary oncology market is estimated to reach $0.819 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary oncology market was valued at $0.297 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $0.819 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

CAGR: 10.8%

• Current Market Size: USD 297 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021 – 2030

• Base Year: 202

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7504

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the veterinary oncology market, and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing veterinary oncology market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the veterinary oncology market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (257 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/veterinary-oncology-market/purchase-options

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By therapy, the chemotherapy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of animal type, the canine segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on cancer, the lymphoma segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲

Surgery

Radiology

Chemotherapy

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Canine

Surgery

Radiology

Chemotherapy

Others

Feline

Surgery

Radiology

Chemotherapy

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫

Lymphoma

Mast Cell Cancer

Mammary & Squamous Cell Cancer

Others

𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Accuray Incorporated

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Morphogenesis, Inc.

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co.

PetCure Oncology

Regeneus Ltd.

Varian Medical System, Inc.

Zoetis

𝐃𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7504

In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global veterinary oncology market, a position that is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the growing incidence of cancer in companion animals, the presence of key players involved in drug manufacturing and development for animals, a substantial population of dogs and cats, and government initiatives supporting pet oncology treatment in the region.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience significant growth in the veterinary oncology market. This growth is primarily driven by an increase in the prevalence of cancer in dogs, a rising demand for pet adoption, and the presence of various veterinary foundations that focus on cancer treatment and care.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 –

𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-suppositories-market-A12350

𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐨 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vertigo-treatment-market-A12485

𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐓𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/botulinum-toxin-market-A11935