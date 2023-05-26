Submit Release
Office of Veterans Affairs To Hold Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29

The CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs under the CNMI Office of the Governor would like to remind all Military members, family, and the general public for the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Marpi. 

Every year, the Office of Veterans Affairs holds its annual ceremony in honor of our fallen heroes that served in the protection of the United States and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. 

For more information, please contact 670-664-2650 or email Ja.Atalig@dof.gov.mp

