Global Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers automotive auxiliary lamps market analysis and every facet of the automotive auxiliary lamps market research. As per TBRC’s automotive auxiliary lamps market forecast, the automotive auxiliary lamps global market size is predicted to reach a value of $34.83 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing vehicle manufacturing is driving the market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest automotive auxiliary lamps market share. Major players in the market include Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, LAMPA S.p.A., Suprajit Engineering Ltd.

Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Light Emitting Diode Light (LED), Xenon, Halogen, Sealed Beam Conversion Lamp, Modular Lights

2) By Technology: Adaptive Lighting, Intelligent Lighting, Other Technology Types

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Off-Road Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), Aftermarket

These types of auxiliary lamps refer to a lighting device that is positioned to provide light forward of the vehicle and complements the upper beam of a typical headlight system. Auxiliary lamps for cars are designed to improve visibility at night and in inclement weather.

