Multi-Instrumentalist, Rapper, and Producer Metryst Confronts Modern Issues in Self-Titled Debut EP

Metryst

Metryst wrestles with corruption, poverty, loss, and racism, as he bends the genres of hip-hop and rock with his socially charged yet intimate story

Math rap that’s actually really f’n good” — The Math Rock Times

FORT COLLINS, COLO., UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Rising solo artist Metryst is creating quite a stir with his impressive flow and artistic musicianship converting math rock fundamentals into hard-hitting hip-hop style beats which have many people coining him as a math rap artist.With his powerful lyrics and unorthodox guitar playing, he delivers a compelling message that eloquently confronts contemporary societal issues, as he manages to distinguish an original sound between two highly technical styles of music.Entirely self-produced, Metryst’s eponymous debut EP epitomizes unbridled authenticity and displays unrestrained passion, as the opening track “I Hope You’re Listening…” elaborately addresses deeply relevant themes overtop a commanding rhythm.His intricate vocal delivery coupled with his unique guitar playing adds an inimitable layer of texture to his organic production methods, creating a dynamic and sometimes dreamy soundscape.The tracks “Exposé” and “Just Saying” are even more representative of Metryst’s lyrical ability, as he delivers some thought-provoking observations about modern-day America and what needs to change for the better.“Now Is The Time” is a thoughtful and intimate track that speaks to much of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for, as it incorporates excerpts of a speech from former President Barack Obama that transcends over a blend of guitar patterns so in sync you’d think Obama was in the recording studio with him.Currently residing in Fort Collins, CO but born and raised in South Florida, Cuban-American artist Metryst grew up almost exclusively listening to rap and hip-hop until he gained an interest in playing the guitar as an early teenager. Music had always been a mental escape for him, but once he started creating music, he finally had something positive to focus on. Metryst had never integrated vocals into his work before, so when asked what inspired this new project, he replied “I just felt like I had a lot to say...”

"Gone" from Metryst's Self-Titled Debut EP