Governor Newsom Signs Tribal-State Gaming Compacts

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed tribal-state gaming compacts between the State of California and the Cahto Tribe of the Laytonville Rancheria, the Manchester Band of Pomo Indians of the Manchester Rancheria, and the Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California.

A copy of the Cahto Tribe of the Laytonville Rancheria compact can be found here.

A copy of the Manchester Band of Pomo Indians of the Manchester Rancheria compact can be found here.

A copy of the Sherwood Valley Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California compact can be found here.

