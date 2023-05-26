Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Offers Legal Help to Employees Facing Religious Discrimination in Southern California

The leading employment law firm in Southern California stands ready to fight for victims of religious discrimination in the workplace.

“The Fair Employment and Housing Act makes it unlawful for employers and/or supervisors to harass or discriminate against an employee based on his or her religion,” said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. and added that “the prohibition against religious discrimination includes protection against adverse treatment and imposes on the employer a duty of reasonable accommodation for employees' religious beliefs or observances.”

Akopyan invited anyone in southern California who has suffered discrimination in the workplace on the basis of their religion to contact the Akopyan Law Firm's employment law attorneys in Burbank to discuss their potential case in a complimentary case evaluation.

“We are dedicated to protecting employees and enforcing their rights,” Akopyan emphasized.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/ani-akopyan/) and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of over 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is a boutique employment law firm dedicated to defending its clients against unlawful sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case, including sexual harassment.

