Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Cell Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Cell Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Cell Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers automotive lithium-ion battery cell market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive lithium-ion battery cell market forecast, the automotive lithium-ion battery cell market size is predicted to reach a value of $200.63 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.6% through the forecast period.

The rising electrification of vehicles across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest cell market share. Major automotive lithium-ion battery manufacturers include Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Contemporary Ampere Technology Co. Ltd, LG Chem Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Panasonic Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Co., BYD Company Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corp. (AESC), Crown Battery Manufacturing.

Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Cell Market Segments

1) By Type: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

2) By Cell Type: Cylindrical, Prismatic, Pouch Cells

3) By Application: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle

This type of lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cell is a specialized battery technology that relies heavily on lithium ions in its electrochemistry. A lithium-ion battery comprises of numerous individual cells bundled together to provide the proper voltage, power, and energy, which are then stacked into various modules and then merged into the full battery pack.

