Construction Tire Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Construction Tire Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s construction tire market forecast, the construction tire market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 1.92 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global construction tire industry is due to Increasing smart city projects around the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction tire market share. Major construction tire companies include Bridgestone Corporation, Apollo Tyres Ltd., China National Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd., CEAT Ltd., Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Construction Tire Market Segments

● By Tire Type: Radial, Bias, Solid, Other Tire Type
●By Equipment Type: Excavators, Backhoe, Bulldozers, Graders, Wheel Tractor Scraper, Trenchers, Loaders, Tower Cranes, Compactors, Other Construction Equipment
●By Tire Size: Less than 20”, 21” to 30”, 31” to 40”, 41” to 50”, 51” to 60”, More than 61”
● By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A construction tire refers to a tire made of rubberized fabric piles over a rubber liner, with the piles' edges wrapped around a wire bead that holds the tire to the wheel rim. These tires provide traction, can self-clean, and reduce slippage, and can also help to prevent a machine from getting stuck and costing operation’s valuable time and money.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Construction Tire Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Construction Tire Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business

