Construction Tire Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Construction Tire Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 26, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Construction Tire Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s construction tire market forecast, the construction tire market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 1.92 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global construction tire industry is due to Increasing smart city projects around the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction tire market share. Major construction tire companies include Bridgestone Corporation, Apollo Tyres Ltd., China National Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd., CEAT Ltd., Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Construction Tire Market Segments

● By Tire Type: Radial, Bias, Solid, Other Tire Type

●By Equipment Type: Excavators, Backhoe, Bulldozers, Graders, Wheel Tractor Scraper, Trenchers, Loaders, Tower Cranes, Compactors, Other Construction Equipment

●By Tire Size: Less than 20”, 21” to 30”, 31” to 40”, 41” to 50”, 51” to 60”, More than 61”

● By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A construction tire refers to a tire made of rubberized fabric piles over a rubber liner, with the piles' edges wrapped around a wire bead that holds the tire to the wheel rim. These tires provide traction, can self-clean, and reduce slippage, and can also help to prevent a machine from getting stuck and costing operation’s valuable time and money.

