Manchin Statement on EPA Efforts to Improve Water Systems in McDowell County

May 25, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement regarding U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan’s visit to McDowell County and the efforts to improve local drinking water and wastewater systems in the region.

“For over a century, the people of McDowell County have made the hard sacrifices to power our nation to greatness. I appreciate Administrator Regan for visiting this community to see first-hand the challenges we face. Today, I am proud to announce some long-overdue investments in essential water infrastructure and other resources that will help the people of McDowell County access more resources in the future. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue fighting to ensure the people of West Virginia get the long past due federal support that they need and deserve.”