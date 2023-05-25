USS Truxtun Returns from Deployment

“Truxtun’s crew represents the absolute best of America,” said Cmdr. Adam Miller, commanding officer of Truxtun. “They demonstrated exemplary conduct ashore in foreign ports and sustained superior performance operating at sea. From deterring illicit activity in the Red and Arabian Seas to sailing alongside our NATO Allies in the Mediterranean, our crew excelled at every mission tasked to us.”

Following completion of a four-week composite training unit exercise, Truxtun deployed in August 2022 alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Farragut (DDG 99) and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).

Truxtun entered U.S. 5th Fleet in December 2022. While in the Middle East, Truxtun participated in Exercise AMAN, a series of multilateral naval exercises hosted by the Pakistani Navy, and International Maritime Exercise 2023, a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) hosted naval training exercise that was combined with the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa-led exercise Cutlass Express 2023, which involved more than 50 partner nations and international organizations operating in the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Indian Ocean, and East African coastal regions.

In January 2023, Truxtun participated in exercise Juniper Oak 23-2, the largest bi-lateral U.S.-Israeli exercise in history. Led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, Juniper Oak 23-2 was designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israeli militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joined the long-standing "Juniper" series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20 years.

In April 2023, Truxtun operated off the coast of Sudan in support of Department of State's evacuation efforts.

Throughout the deployment, the crew conducted scheduled port visits to Split, Croatia; Souda Bay, Crete, Greece; Toulon, France; Aqaba, Jordan; Eilat and Haifa, Israel; and Duqm, Oman. Additionally, the crew hosted key leaders, including Rear Adm. Michael Sciretta, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, strengthening U.S.-partner relationships across the theaters.

“Truxtun is a warship ready for tasking, and that is possible thanks to the talent and dedication of our crew,” Miller said. “I am so proud of every one of our Sailors and thankful for the work they've invested to bring us home safely.”

George H.W. Bush is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and Leyte Gulf.

The ships of DESRON-26 completing deployment within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), Truxtun, and Delbert D. Black.

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the "Sidewinders" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the "Jolly Rogers" of VFA-103, the "Knighthawks" of VFA-136, the "Pukin Dogs" of VFA-143, the "Bluetails" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the "Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

For more information about USS Truxtun (DDG 103) or U.S. 2nd Fleet, contact C2F_PAO@navy.mil.