Over 60 Startups in Jaipur Recognized in HackerNoon’s “Startups of the Year 2023”

Original HackerNoon Square Logo Startups of the Year 2023 Startups of the Year 2023 Logo by HackerNoon

HackerNoon, the technology publishing company, is pleased to announce the nominees for Startups of the Year, featuring the most innovative companies in Jaipur.

We are thrilled to recognize the top startups in Jaipur and celebrate their achievements. These startups are redefining what it means to be innovative, and we are honored to showcase their impact.” — David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO