Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Opens Washington, D.C. Location at The Wharf
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls - D.C. restaurant marks the company’s 24th U.S. locationWASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mason’s Famous Lobster RollsⓇ, America’s favorite fast-casual franchise for its genuine Maine lobster experience and the largest brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the broadest variety of rolls, announced it has opened its 24th independently-owned and operated U.S. location in Washington, D.C. The new store opened Saturday, April 1, 2023 and will be the company’s sixth D.C. area location.
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is known for its authentic Maine lobster rolls, with six styles from which to choose. Mason’s also offers a full menu of popular lobster-based items, such as lobster salad, lobster bisque and lobster mac & cheese. The Wharf menu also includes classic New England clam chowder, shrimp and crab rolls and salads, and a kids’ menu. The “Classic” (served chilled) and “Connecticut” (served warm) rolls are its most popular items. Every roll is made with 100% Maine lobster that is harvested at its peak sweetness and served on a toasted, buttered, split-top bun, just like they are in the lobster shacks in Maine.
“I started in the lobster business two decades ago and I am just as passionate today as I was back then,” says Dan Beck, founder of Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls. “All of the lobster we buy comes straight from the lobstermen in Maine, with no middlemen. Since 2014, Mason’s has been serving up the finest , highest-quality lobster rolls that give people the authentic Maine lobster experience in a friendly, casual setting or in their own homes through our next-day delivery. We are thrilled to open our newest D.C. location at The Wharf and share this with such a vibrant community.
Since its beginning, Beck has insisted that Mason’s sources its lobster only from Maine, where lobsters migrate from colder waters to shed their shells and reveal the sweetest meat. The company buys the “summer pack” directly from Maine lobstermen, as summer is the lobster meat’s sweetest stage. Now, those living in, working in and visiting The Wharf have a fast-casual spot that serves high-end restaurant-quality lobster.
“The Wharf area of D.C. is a bustling community full of energy and things to do,” says Bill Thomas, franchise owner at The Wharf location. “With the waterfront, boardwalk and boats, our diners really get the New England feel we want them to experience with every bite. We believe Mason’s will quickly become a dining destination that’s as popular as the area itself.”
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls at The Wharf is located at 681 Water Street SW.
About Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is the largest fast-casual, brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the broadest variety of 100% Maine lobster rolls. The company was founded in 2014 and began franchising stores in 2016 with a focus on quality and authenticity. Today, you can find Mason’s stores across the country and can order online from anywhere in the contiguous U.S. with next-day delivery. To learn more about Mason’s, visit https://www.masonslobster.com/.
