Paul Turovsky Gives Generous Donation to the National Children’s Cancer Society

Prominent real estate professional Paul Turovsky is supporting families and giving hope in the fight against childhood cancer.FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed real estate professional, Paul Turovsky has invested in hope for children and families fighting childhood cancer by donating to the National Children’s Cancer Society (NCCS). Through generous contributions like this, the NCCS will continue its vital mission of supporting families navigating the challenging world of childhood cancer. The donation will play a significant role in providing physical, financial, and emotional assistance to families in need.
The NCCS has become a beacon of hope for families, providing them with comprehensive support and resources throughout their cancer journey. By distributing over $69 million to families over its lifetime, the NCCS has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that no family faces childhood cancer alone.
"I am honored to support the National Children's Cancer Society in their mission to provide essential support to families facing the unimaginable challenges of childhood cancer,” says Paul Turovsky. “It is crucial for these families to know they are not alone in their fight. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those who need it the most."
The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) is a leading organization that provides invaluable support to families affected by childhood cancer. With over 35 years of experience and having served more than 47,000 children, the NCCS understands the challenges families face and strives to create a clear path for them. The organization provides vital resources, financial aid, emotional support, and educational materials to help families navigate the complexities of childhood cancer and survivorship.
Paul Turovsky is known for his prolific resume in all matters real estate and plays a key role at Emerald Realty International. He received his Juris Doctorate from Ave Maria School of Law in 2013 after completing his B.A. in Finance & Investments at Baruch College. Paul is highly regarded by his client’s and professionals in the real estate field. He has participated in a number of real estate transactions ranging from residential single family, multi-family, commercial and hospitality.
