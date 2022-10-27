Paul Turovsky Assists in the Acquisition of an Osceola County Hotel to Create Affordable Workforce Housing for Families
Commercial Realtor Paul Turovsky helped facilitate the purchase for Golden Orchid Hotel, which will be repurposed as affordable workforce luxury-micro suites.KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nationwide shortage of affordable housing and extremely short supply of multi-family real estate has prompted investors to consider repurposing motels/hotels for uses such as student housing, senior living or apartments. Transforming these underperforming hotels is a cost-effective way to address affordable housing needs. Real estate professional Paul Turovsky has helped facilitate the purchase of a distressed hotel in Osceola county, the Golden Orchid Inn, now called “The Panama” to provide equal opportunities for lower-income earners to find a safe and secure living with reasonable terms.
“Finding an affordable place to live is getting difficult given the large population growth in Florida. Everyone deserves the opportunity to live in a safe, quiet environment that is free of unpleasant conditions that are dangerous to one's health or well-being,” says Paul Turovsky, J.D., Realtor with Emerald Realty International.
The team at Panama is working closely with a group of engineers to provide optimal civil and building plans for submission to Osceola county that will convert the dated hotel to luxury micro-apartments. These luxury micro-apartments will feature a full kitchenette with new cabinets, quartz or granite countertops, new bathrooms, updated electrical and plumbing, and a complete set of furniture.
According to Mr. Turovsky “The Panama will offer prospective families an excellent location that is close proximity to an array of employers in addition to cultural and entertainment destinations.”
Paul Turovsky is known for his prolific resume in all matters real estate and plays a key role at Emerald Realty International. He received his Juris Doctorate from Ave Maria School of Law in 2013 after completing his B.A. in Finance and Investments at Baruch College. Mr. Turovsky is a progressive leader with demonstrated ability to think innovatively and tactically. He is recognized for his ability to create strategic business partnerships and relationships to leverage his business acumen for the benefit of his clients and partners.
