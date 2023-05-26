Foxx and Associates ramps up Probate Division, due to high demand from Florida Seniors

Foxx and Associates expands Probate Services Division Foxx and Associates

Foxx and Associates has officially ramped up it's Probate Division, in response to "overwhelming demand" from Florida Seniors, and accepting new clients again.

"We are proud to be expanding again, this time our Probate Services Division, due to overwhelming demand from our Florida Senior clients" said Rick Foxx, CEO and managing broker of Foxx and Associates” — Rick Foxx