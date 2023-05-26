Foxx and Associates ramps up Probate Division, due to high demand from Florida Seniors
Foxx and Associates has officially ramped up it's Probate Division, in response to "overwhelming demand" from Florida Seniors, and accepting new clients again.
"We are proud to be expanding again, this time our Probate Services Division, due to overwhelming demand from our Florida Senior clients" said Rick Foxx, CEO and managing broker of Foxx and Associates”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Probate Division of Foxx and Associates (Real Estate and Mortgage) has announced it has officially ramped up it's Probate Services Division, and is now accepting new clients, as of 5/25/2023.
"We are proud to be expanding again, this time our Probate Services Division, due to overwhelming demand from our Florida Senior clients" said Rick Foxx, CEO and managing broker of Foxx and Associates. "This will enable us to service our Florida clients even better, and focus on helping Florida Seniors assistance when they need it most - after the loss of a loved one"
The company is working on partnerships with local attorneys, hospice providers, assisted living homes, funeral homes, and other providers, to ensure Florida senior citizens have good choices and solid help when involved in a Probate proceeding. Probate requires a lot of specialized knowledge, and the ability to help with downsizing the client's current residence, selling their home and moving them to an assisted or independent living arrangement, and dealing with the complexities of the Probate process.
"Probate can require a number of tasks be done in tandem, such as refinancing the home and paying off other heirs, and figuring out the best options, in a caring, respectful manner" said Rick Foxx "this is not the time for high pressure sales or using a real estate broker that doesn't have the experience or resources to handle every aspect of the Probate process"
"Foxx and Associates has all the services under one roof" continued Rick "We have the Real Estate Brokerage for property sales, the mortgage division for any financial needs, a reverse mortgage division if a reverse mortgage is appropriate, and we have painters, plumbers, landscapers, general contractors, and every other trade under the sun, right here at our fingertips. It's a perfect match for the needs of a client involved in a Probate case"
Rick Foxx, along his partner, Christine Foxx, worked for over 12 years rehabbing, performing Market Value Reports, listing, and selling over a billion dollars in Tampa Bay homes, for lenders such as Fannie Mae, Bank of America, Chase, and HSBC during the aftermath of the great financial crisis of 2008.
"The skills and relationships we built over the years transfer perfectly to the Probate property market. We can perform the same functions that we did to sell foreclosed homes, and apply it to the Probate client's unique needs. And the years spent untangling complicated title issues on the foreclosure side, invaluable when speaking with Probate attorneys to resolve issues before closing"
Foxx and Associates is committed to providing exceptional value in the Probate niche, and is fully staffed to handle clients Probate needs.
They have been a well-respected pillar in the Tampa Bay Real Estate and Finance community since 2001, and they have Real Estate Brokerage, Leasing, and Mortgage Divisions, in addition to the newly expanded Probate Division. (Rick Foxx is in his 27th year in the Real Estate and Mortgage business, and has written a number of books that are available on Amazon and other retailers. His lives in Clearwater FL with his wife and business partner, Christine Foxx)
