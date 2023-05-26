Statement from Michel Rene Huff, President of Oakland Pride:
"I address you today on behalf of Oakland Pride with a heavy heart and profound sadness.
Our organization is deeply troubled by the recent developments surrounding the tragic incident involving a Black transman killed in San Francisco. First and foremost, we would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Banko Brown. Our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.
One of the first distressing aspects that emerged from this incident was the misgendering of the victim in the initial reports. It is disheartening to witness the continued erasure and devaluation of transgender lives, particularly those within the Black Community. This blatant disregard for an individual's gender identity only perpetuates harmful narratives and compounds the pain experienced by those affected.
Equally concerning is the recent decision by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office to refuse to pursue charges against the security personnel involved in this tragedy or release the video footage of the incident.
While we acknowledge that we must respect the legal process and allow for a fair investigation, we cannot help but express our deep disappointment in the apparent lack of importance placed on this case simply because it involves a Black transman. As an organization dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community, we firmly believe that justice should be blind to one's race, gender identity, or any other aspect of their identity.
Every life lost to violence is a tragedy, and every victim deserves a thorough and unbiased investigation. We must ensure that the systemic biases and prejudices that plague our society do not hinder the pursuit of justice for all.
Oakland Pride stands in solidarity with the countless individuals and organizations who have already voiced their concerns and demands for a transparent and comprehensive examination of this incident. We call upon the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office to reconsider its decision and thoroughly re-evaluate the case, considering all the evidence and circumstances surrounding the tragic loss of a precious life.
Furthermore, we urge local and national leaders, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations to address the underlying systemic issues contributing to such injustices. We must work collectively to dismantle the structures of oppression that disproportionately affect marginalized communities, particularly those within the Black and transgender populations.
In the face of adversity, we must stand united as a community, supporting one another and amplifying the voices of those who have been silenced for far too long. We will continue fighting for justice, equality, and the rights of all individuals, regardless of gender identity or race.
Together, we can create a future where every person is valued, respected, and protected.
In solidarity,
Huff, President of Oakland Pride"
