Resurgence Wellness and Tech Pioneer Bryan Johnson Unveil Revolutionary Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
Bryan Johnson has been making headlines for a recent visit to regenerative medical center, Resurgence Wellness, near Dallas to receive a cutting edge treatment.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Resurgence Wellness, a regenerative medical center in Arlington, Texas, has announced their revolutionary anti-aging breakthroughs with tech pioneer Bryan Johnson. Johnson, who spends $2 million a year on anti-aging efforts, has been working with a team of 30 doctors to reverse the aging process in every organ. He has recently traveled to Resurgence Wellness to receive a transfusion with the blood plasma of his 17-year-old son and donated his blood products to his 70-year-old father, completing 'the world's first multi-generational plasma exchange'.
The Johnson family visited Resurgence Wellness in April, where they received regenerative medical treatments, including the spa's 'Young Plasma' therapy. This therapy involves taking plasma from an 18-19-year-old and administering it to someone with the same blood type and sex. According to the center's website, Young-Plasma has been proven to repair skeletal, vascular, muscular, major organ, and cognitive deterioration associated with aging. Resurgence Wellness has been instrumental in aiding Johnson's relentless dedication to progress with an array of mind-boggling breakthroughs that will forever change how we perceive aging. Chris Chappell, Resurgence Wellness owner, says he is “excited to continue to offer these cutting-edge treatments” to the center’s clients.
Resurgence Wellness invites individuals to embark on a transformative journey, where aging becomes a thing of the past. The center is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing the latest advancements in regenerative medicine and anti-aging treatments. With a team of renowned medical experts and cutting-edge technologies, Resurgence Wellness is committed to helping individuals live their best lives by reversing the effects of aging.
