National Diaper Bank Network Applauds Florida Essential Needs Coalition for Push to End State Sales Tax on Diapers
New law in Florida permanently exempts diapers from state sales tax and marks a critical first step towards ending diaper need in the state.
National Diaper Bank Network is grateful for the tireless efforts of State Senator Lauren Book and State Representative Anna Eskamani...incredible champions for the children and families of Florida.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, US, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, Florida’s H.B. 7063 was signed into law, permanently exempting diapers from state sales tax and marking a critical first step towards ending diaper need throughout Florida. According to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) 1 in 3 families with young children struggle to afford diapers, and eliminating the sales tax helps low-wage families do more.
— Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO National Diaper Bank Network
NDBN applauds the work of the Florida Essential Needs Coalition (FENC), which has led advocacy efforts to end the state’s diaper tax. Founded in 2019, FENC is composed of member diaper banks serving communities across Florida.
In 2022, FENC worked with elected officials who passed legislation providing for the exemption of diapers from sales tax for one year. The signing into law of H.B. 7063 makes this exemption permanent.
“Thanks to the tremendous work of the Florida Essential Needs Coalition, diapers are now permanently exempt from sales tax in the state of Florida, increasing savings for families in need and helping them to purchase the diapers their children need to thrive,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of the National Diaper Bank Network. “As we celebrate a permanent end to the diaper tax in Florida, the National Diaper Bank Network is grateful for the tireless efforts of State Senator Lauren Book and State Representative Anna Eskamani, who continue to serve as incredible champions for the children and families of Florida.”
Clean diapers are a basic need of every baby and toddler, yet families in states across the nation are still forced to pay taxes on these essential healthcare and hygiene products. H.B. 7063, which permanently exempts diapers from sales tax in Florida, is one step towards addressing the diaper need faced by families across the state. Champions of the bill in the Florida State Legislature include Senator Lauren Book, who has pushed for the passage of the legislation since 2017, and Representative Anna Eskamani in the Florida House of Representatives.
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential… including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance, and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiapernetwork.org and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook.
