Shefferman Orthodontics Announces Local Heroes Smile Program Offering Free Invisalign or Braces to a Local Hero
Shefferman Orthodontics launches Local Heroes Smile Program, honoring one Washington DC hero with complimentary care.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John Shefferman, renowned orthodontist and founder of Shefferman Orthodontics, is excited to announce an incredible opportunity for the community to nominate a local hero to receive free orthodontic treatment. Dr. Shefferman and his team have been dedicated to providing exceptional care to their patients for over 25 years, and now they are excited to give back to those individuals who go above and beyond to make a positive impact in the DC community.
Starting today, nominations are open for the chance to win either braces or Invisalign treatment, courtesy of Shefferman Orthodontics. All community members are invited to submit nominations by filling out the form available at dcortho.com no later than June 23rd, 2023. A panel of experts will carefully review each submission and select one outstanding individual to receive this remarkable gift. The winner will be publicly announced on June 30th, during a special ceremony held at Shefferman Orthodontics, where they will be recognized for their extraordinary efforts in making a difference within the community.
Dr. Shefferman expressed his enthusiasm for this opportunity to show appreciation and give back to the people who positively impact their surroundings. "We're thrilled to have this opportunity to give back and show our appreciation for all the amazing people in our lives," said Dr. Shefferman. "It is an honor and privilege to offer someone this extraordinary gift. We believe that by doing so, we can express our gratitude and contribute to making our community an even better place."
The deadline for nominations is rapidly approaching, so the community is encouraged to act promptly. If you know someone who consistently goes above and beyond to serve their community, visit DCOrtho.com today and complete the nomination form. This is an opportunity to recognize the selfless efforts of a special member of the community and give them the chance to enhance their smile and overall well-being through orthodontic treatment.
To learn more about the free orthodontic treatment giveaway and submit a nomination, please visit the Shefferman Orthodontics website at www.dcortho.com. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following Shefferman Orthodontics on social media.
About Shefferman Orthodontics:
Shefferman Orthodontics, under the guidance of Dr. John Shefferman, has been serving the Washington, D.C. community as a leading orthodontic practice for over 25 years. The practice offers a comprehensive range of orthodontic treatments, including traditional braces, Invisalign, and more. Dr. Shefferman and his team are deeply committed to providing exceptional orthodontic care in a friendly, compassionate, and professional environment.
Dr John Shefferman
Shefferman Orthodontics
+1 202-338-7128
info@orthosheff.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram