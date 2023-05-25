Celebrating Justice Michael D. Wilson Day

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, left, declared May 23, 2023 as Justice Michael D. Wilson Day in the Courts of the State of Hawaiʻi. Justice Wilson, right, recently retired from the Supreme Court.

HONOLULU — Supreme Court Justice Michael D. Wilson retired after nearly 30 years in service to the people of Hawaiʻi and was recognized by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald with a framed proclamation declaring Tuesday, May 23, 2023 as Justice Michael D. Wilson Day in the Courts of the State of Hawaiʻi.

Justice Wilson spent the early part of his legal career mainly in private practice. Then from 1995 to 2000, he served numerous state entities as Chairperson of the Board of Land and Natural Resources, Chairperson of the State Water Commission, member of the State Board of Agriculture, Commissioner of the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission, and Administrator of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Division of Consumer Advocacy.

He was appointed to the Circuit Court of the First Circuit by Gov. Benjamin Cayetano in May 2000 and to the Supreme Court in April 2014 by Gov. Neil Abercrombie. During his time on the Supreme Court, Justice Wilson chaired a key task force to study effective incarceration policies to improve Hawaiʻi’s correctional system.

His leadership and influence also extended beyond our shores, helping to found the Global Judicial Institute on the Environment and serving as an adjunct faculty member of the Jindal Global University Law School in Sonipat, India.

Justice Wilson will certainly be missed and we wish him well in all of his future adventures!