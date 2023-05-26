Zebra Robotics Team Wins in California
Zebra Robotics Meadowvale's senior FLL team 4047 EnergiserZ's was recently recognized at the Western Edge, California, FLL International event.MEADOWVALE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year competitions are held around the world to give students a platform to prove their STEM knowledge and compete at a high level to showcase their skills. There are many, among which are the FIRST Lego League (FLL), World Robotics Olympiad (WRO), VEX Competitions, and more recently, the launch of S.T.R.I.P.E. Competition. Each, of course, boasts its own forte and draws students for different reasons. Students who compete at this level are among the strongest young STEM minds from all around the world.
Recently, FIRST Lego League hosted their Western Edge Invitational, an international event for some of the elite teams that compete in the league. Among the attendees was “4047 EnergiserZ”. This team managed to achieve the prestigious Project Award for their efforts after having won the Engineering Award and Championship at previous events this season. Their upbeat and persevering attitude has pushed them to one success after the other, as they continue to make a splash in the world of STEM competitions. Sponsored by Zebra Robotics, 4047 EnergizerZ has a wealth of knowledge and support to tap into to prepare for all the work the competitions demand. The team’s project was built around recharging batteries using kinetic movement through steps. The team did a thorough job researching and presenting their project, showing the elite level they operate on. Judges and peers were impressed; they urged the team to pursue the project at a higher level. 4047 EnergiserZ are one of sixty-four teams selected for awards among the 32,000 teams which pool into the competition from all around the world.
This award marks the hundredth award for the team's sponsor, Zebra Robotics, which helps students achieve this kind of profound success year-round. Students who compete with Zebra Robotics’ support are typically with the renowned robotics institution for three or more years. Many remain with the institute for eight or even ten years as they prepare, enter and succeed in post-secondary education.
About Zebra
12 Locations
20,000+ Students
After-school classes and year-round camps for kids in grades 1-12
Over 25 courses in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, and technology.
99+ regional and national coding & robotics competition awards
For information on franchising opportunities, visit zebrarobotics.com/franchise.
Lauren Schramm
Zebra Robotics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube