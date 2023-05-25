Lt. Gov. Stratton's Statement on the Passage of House Bill 3345 the Illinois Identification Card Act

ILLINOIS, May 25 - SPRINGFIELD— To build safer communities and reduce recidivism, it's critical that we make state ID's more accessible to justice-impacted people upon release. I commend the Illinois General Assembly for its passage of House Bill 3345 which amends the Illinois Identification Card Act and ensures those leaving the Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice can better access needed services and resources by obtaining a state-issued identification card from the Secretary of State.





This legislation will help eliminate a critical barrier to housing, healthcare, employment, transportation and more—all of which require a state ID to gain access. I'm proud that it stemmed from the State ID Pilot program, a collaborative effort with my office's Justice, Equity and Opportunity Initiative, the office of First Lady MK Pritzker, the Secretary of State, and the Departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice. The pilot program launched in April 2021 and to date more than 1500 people have been released from IDOC with a state ID.





As a state, we must continue to remove barriers to reentry for those exiting incarceration and ensure that those returning to their communities can successfully reintegrate and lead productive lives. Congratulations to Rep. Cyril Nichols, Sen.Willie Preston, Speaker Welch, Senate President Harmon, and all who worked on behalf of this bill. Our only way forward is together, and Illinois is providing the means for all to take the next step to thrive.