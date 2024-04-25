Federal Safety and Security Grants available to Non-Profit Organizations Statewide

Springfield - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) was notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of two grant opportunities available to non-profit organizations across Illinois.

"These outstanding 2024 grant opportunities provide organizations across Illinois the chance to implement enhanced safety measures to increase safety and security," said IEMA-OHS Director and Homeland Security Advisor to the Governor Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Organizations can take advantage of security equipment, facility hardening, and other operational actions during this 3-year grant performance period."

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Urban Area Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP-UASI) will provide a total of $137,250,000 nationally to eligible 501c (3) organizations who are deemed at high-risk of a potential terrorist attack and are located in one of the FFY 2024 UASI-eligible urban areas. The designated urban area for Illinois is Cook County.

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Statewide Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP-S) will provide a total of $137,250,000 nationally to eligible 501c (3) organizations who are deemed at high-risk of a potential terrorist attack located outside of Cook County.

As the State Administrative Agency, IEMA-OHS will issue these competitive grants, up to $150,000, to applicants that are approved by the Grants Program Directorate/FEMA. Eligible non-profit organizations with one site may apply for up to $150,000 for that site. Eligible non-profit organizations with multiple sites may apply for up to $150,000 per site, for up to three sites, for a maximum of $450,000 per sub-applicant, per funding stream. The period of performance is 36 months.

"IEMA-OHS' Office of Homeland Security is committed to collaborating with our partners across the State to invest in our communities through critical prevention and education programs," said IEMA-OHS Deputy Director and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Claire Moravec. "Investing in prevention provides for a safer future for all Illinoisans."

Both the NSGP-UASI and NSGP-S funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which can be accomplished through the purchase or installation of security equipment on real property (including buildings and improvements) owned or leased by the non-profit organization, as well contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the nonprofit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year performance period.

To learn more about this funding opportunity, eligible applicants should visit the IEMA-OHS website https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/ and download the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). Additional information about the grant programs is located on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website. https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/nonprofit-security

More information on IEMA-OHS and available grant programs: https://iemaohs.illinois.gov/hs/hsac/grants.html

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.gov

IEMA Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube