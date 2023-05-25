FORREST BLACKBURN MARKS ONE YEAR OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A $63.5 BILLION DEAL
FORREST BLACKBURN AND GREEN ELEPHANT DEVELOPMENT, LAND $63.5 BILLION LUXURY HOTEL PORTFOLIO IN LANDMARK DEALSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITE STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating an extraordinary year of partnership with Green Elephant Development, Forrest Blackburn, American entrepreneur, real estate magnate, and professional speaker, announced the monumental preparation of a luxury hotel portfolio worth a staggering $63.5 billion. This acquisition would represent a milestone in the strategic alliance between the two entities and signifies their ambition to expand across the globe.
Forrest Blackburn is equally known for his myriad accomplishments in entertainment - Capitol Records, UFC, HGTV -as he is in business development and scaling companies to Fortune 100, 500, and 5000 ranks. Under Blackburn's leadership, the companies he is partnered with have been at the forefront of several high-profile projects, including those behind well-known HGTV brands such as Flip Or Flop and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. The entrepreneur, who purchased his first house ‘flip’ at age 19, has also been instrumental in transacting over $1B in properties and portfolios to date.
In partnership with Green Elephant, Blackburn has transformed the landscape of Phoenix, Arizona with their real estate initiatives, including 23 luxury housing development projects in Scottsdale. As the Director of Operations at Green Elephant Development, Blackburn has been instrumental in consolidating their position in the real estate investment space and is a major influence in the sales and marketing processes of the real estate wholesale industry nationwide.
"Our partnership with Green Elephant Development has been a fruitful journey," stated Blackburn. "From constructing a robust luxury short-term rental portfolio and investment fund to now expanding globally with luxury hotels and zero carbon luxury communities, we've remained dedicated to our vision of sustainable growth and business excellence; all the while maintaining 5% profit donations to protecting the elephant population.”
As they embark on this exciting new phase, Forrest Blackburn and Green Elephant Development's aim remains crystal clear: to emulate a successful blueprint and create thriving communities across the nation and beyond. "The success we've experienced in real estate wholesale, investing, and development is just the beginning," stated Blackburn. "With our systems, processes, and AI strategies, coupled with an extremely dedicated team, we're ready to make a substantial impact on the global stage."
About Forrest Blackburn:
Forrest Blackburn is a distinguished American entrepreneur, real estate investor, business coach, sales trainer, and professional speaker. Recognized for his aptitude in developing and scaling companies, Forrest has successfully expanded his own marketing company to encompass 1500 agents and 17 franchisees nationally. He sits on advisory boards for numerous companies in the REI space and is critically acclaimed for his hands-on marketing-driven sales model that has led to highly successful and scalable REI businesses.
