SideBar Podcast Welcomes Damon T. Hewitt, President of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

President Damon Hewitt SideBar on Legal Talk Network Legal Talk Network Logo Monterey College of Law Logo The Colleges of Law

Race-conscious admissions are not about guaranteeing access or giving extra points. We want to see applicants for their whole selves, for their true selves.

Race-conscious admissions are not about guaranteeing access or giving extra points. We want to see applicants for their whole selves, for their true selves. ” — President Damon Hewitt