DMV News You Can Use for April 2023

-In recognition of Memorial Day, all DC DMV locations will be closed Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, May 30. Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's mobile app.

 

- DC DMV will no longer prevent DC residents from applying for a new or renewed driver license because of the Clean Hands Law.

 

-DC DMV recommends the use of masks by employees and customers at all DC DMV facilities. Masks are still required during the in-vehicle portion of a road test.

