Secretary Naig Comments on the U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in Sackett v. EPA

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 25, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the United States Supreme Court issued a decision in the case of Sackett v. EPA:

“The Supreme Court’s decision is a step in the right direction, by finally addressing significant regulatory uncertainty that has lingered for far too long. The decision better defines the regulatory scope of the federal government as it relates to America's land and water. Curtailing this expensive and burdensome federal overreach gives Iowa farmers the confidence to continue using modern farming practices and will allow further acceleration of important conservation work across our state.”

