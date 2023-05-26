NCLEX Test Prep Company Invests Back into Students Upon Passing
NCLEX High Yield has hired 19 former students, now nurses to help others pass the NCLEX.HENDERSON , NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a side gig for Dr. Zeeshan Hoodbhoy, is now one of the leading test prep companies for the National Council Licensure Exam. As Dr. Zeeshan saw an increase in tutoring requests through word of mouth, he saw the need to bring on nurses to the NCLEX High Yield team.
“I thought about it, and the lightbulb went off. Who better to help students pass, then nurses who were once my students. They know the ins and outs of our program, and are able to relate to the students more than anyone”, said Dr. Zeeshan, Founder and CEO.
Upon passing the exam, many students reach out to NCLEX High Yield wanting to tutor and help others now that they have become licensed. In the last 2 years, NCLEX High Yield has hired over 19 former students who are now work as nurses in a hospital and as tutors, working to help create more nurses globally.
“Nothing makes me happier than helping students that may be at their lowest point reach their optimal selves on their journey to becoming amazing nurses!” Said Nurse Brittany Usaty, one of NCLEX High Yield’s lead instructors who passed after taking the program in 2021.
NCLEX High Yield continues to produce tens of thousands of nurses through their free content found on YouTube, Podcast Platforms, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Amidst the nursing shortage in various parts of the world, students continue to pass the NCLEX using FREE resources from Dr. Zeeshan and the team.
“We are always looking to bring on team members in any capacity. For us, investing back into our students truly shows our commitment to their success and growth in the medical space” said Naureen Kurji, Director of Operations.
The tutors at NCLEX High Yield live across the United States including New York, Texas, Florida, Michigan, and more! Justin M. Yert, LTJG, NC, USN , passed the NCLEX in June 2021 after taking the NCLEX High Yield course. Since then, he has helped hundreds of students pass, and is now the Director of Military Nursing at NCLEX High Yield. “I love being a Nurse and I love to teach, NHY made both a reality” said Yert.
Nurse Zina Ayoub works as a mental health nurse and was one of Dr. Zeeshan’s first cohorts to pass the NCLEX when he founded NCLEX High Yield in 2020. As Director of Mental Health, she has helped elevate the mental health content at NCLEX High Yield, inspiring many students to go on and work in the mental health space. “NHY has pioneered my success in nursing, they have provided me with the tools needed to ensure success in my nursing career, it is an honor to have to opportunity to help those who share the same ambitions and goals” said Ayoub
“I am proud to be able to have the opportunity to create a space where our tutors have the opportunity to grow beyond being a student. Our team truly cares about each and every student, and will do what it takes to have students pass, so we can create more nurses and more opportunities for success all over the world” said Dr. Zeeshan.
