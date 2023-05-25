FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 20, 2023

Governor Parson Announces Over $6.3 Million in Grants to Missouri Law Enforcement, Fire Service, and EMS Providers

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Public Safety has approved 428 grants totaling over $6.3 million to law enforcement, fire service, and EMS providers across the state for new equipment, supplies, personnel, and training. Grant funded equipment includes patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, firefighter turnout gear, extrication equipment, cardiac monitors, and emergency communications radios. Grants to additional law enforcement, fire service, and EMS agencies are still under review. Read the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov