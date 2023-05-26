The Village of Mexico, New York, Secures $1,836,000 in Grant Funding to Restore the Iconic John Beck Hotel
Funding supports the re-development of a historic landmark in Upstate New York.WATERTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Village of Mexico has received a grant award of $1,836,000 from the Restore New York program, marking a pivotal milestone in the revitalization efforts of the iconic John Beck Hotel. Originally constructed in 1897, this historically significant building, situated at the corner of state routes 3 and 104, will undergo a comprehensive restoration, breathing new life into its storied walls.
Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah Watters, have taken up the task of reviving the beloved establishment and embarking on the inspiring journey to reopen Beck's Hotel. Their vision encompasses a plan that begins with the opening of a café, offering a delightful breakfast and lunch experience.
Subsequently, a full-service restaurant and bar will be introduced, providing a casual yet upscale dining experience, while maintaining the building's historical integrity, including the preservation of the front staircase, bar, front doors, and interior woodwork. The restoration project will also feature renovated apartments and Airbnb units. The restoration of Beck's hotel represents a transformative project for the Village of Mexico, preserving its heritage while ushering in a new era of economic growth and community vitality.
The prospect of Beck's Hotel reopening has ignited an outpouring of excitement and support from the local community. Former patrons have expressed their enthusiasm, with the Beck's Facebook page garnering 2,500 of followers and immense support for the undertaking.
"The reopening of this cherished establishment not only promises to reinvigorate the local economy but also restore a sense of community pride in the cultural significance," says Morgan Spencer, Founder of MSPEN Consulting, who crafted the grant application for submission.
MSPEN Consulting is a strategic planning and grant writing consultancy that specializes in developing strategic plans, writing grant applications, and crafting state and federal proposals. MSPEN is a socially responsible firm that is dedicated to improving conditions for people, communities, and the environment.The Restore New York program is an initiative launched by the state government to stimulate economic growth, preserve historical sites, and revitalize communities throughout New York State.
The Village of Mexico is immensely grateful to the Restore New York program for their generous grant, which has made this ambitious restoration project possible. The collaboration between the Village, Christal Watters, Rebekah Watters, and the community at large is a testament to the collective dedication and unwavering commitment to preserving the village's heritage while forging a prosperous future.
For more information on the restoration of the John Beck Hotel and updates on its progress, please visit "Beck's Hotel" on Facebook.
