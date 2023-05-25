Investment Opportunities in the Home Infusion Therapy Market: Meeting Growing Demand

Home Infusion Therapy Market1

Home infusion therapy refers to the administration of intravenous (IV) medications, fluids, or nutrition in the comfort of a patient's home rather than in a healthcare facility. It involves the delivery of specialized treatments that are typically administered through an IV infusion, such as antibiotics, pain management medications, hydration therapy, parenteral nutrition, and certain biologic therapies. Home infusion therapy allows patients to receive necessary treatments while avoiding the need for prolonged hospital stays or frequent visits to healthcare facilities.



Home infusion therapy is typically carried out by trained healthcare professionals, such as nurses or home infusion pharmacists, who visit the patient's home to set up and monitor the infusion. The therapy may involve the use of infusion pumps, specialized equipment, and sterile techniques to ensure safe and effective delivery of medications or fluids. It is often used for patients with chronic illnesses, those requiring long-term IV treatments, or individuals who prefer the convenience and comfort of receiving treatments at home.



By Product: Intravenous set, Needleless catheter, Infusion pump



By Application: Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Hydration therapy, Inotropic therapy, Pain management, HIV therapies, Post-transplant therapies, Total parenteral nutrition, Haemophilia therapies, Others



By Administration: Intramuscular, Subcutaneously, Epidural



By End Users: Patients, Nurse, Hospitals



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd., Smiths Medical, ICU Medical, Becton Dickinson and Company, JMS Co. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Baxter.



Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



