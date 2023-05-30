Real Estate Expert, Gerald Lucas Releases 500th Podcast Episode
Real Estate is the best investment in the world because it is the only thing they're not making anymore.”JERSEY CITY, NJ, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate expert and best-selling author, Gerald Lucas thanked his loyal listeners in his 500th real estate podcast episode released this week in the podcast's 9th year.
— Will Rogers
Gerald Lucas is an internationally recognized real estate professional & best-selling author who helps people avoid risks and find hidden real estate opportunities.
Gerald holds business degrees from MIT and Howard University.
Since 2014, The Gerald Lucas Real Estate Podcast has revealed powerful tips & strategies that draw from more than 20 years of residential real estate experience on topics that include:
Analyzing Real Estate Transactions
Landlording
Financing Real Estate Transactions
Rehabbing and Wholesaling Property
Property Management
Real Estate Asset Protection
Real Estate Market Trends
Real Estate Short Sales
Special Residential Real Estate Insights
Gerald is a landlord, licensed realtor and real estate investor who has bought, sold, owned and managed properties that range in size from single family homes and condominiums to apartment complexes. Gerald has coached hundreds of students throughout the US and Canada how to invest in residential real estate.
Gerald accurately identified the local real estate market price bottom in early 2011 then partnered with a pension fund to form a REIT where he raised over $100 million of investment capital, served as Chief Investment Officer and purchased the REIT's first 200 properties. In 2017, Gerald co-founded NNG Capital Fund, a groundbreaking real estate fund that provided protection against market uncertainty by combining residential real estate with residential mortgage notes.
Gerald is the author of "Real Estate Investing Secrets”, "Short Sale Specifics" and co-author of the Amazon #1 best-seller, "Dare To Succeed", which he co-authored with Jack Canfield, the co-author of The Chicken Soup For The Soul book series. Gerald has appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox and was named one of America’s Top Business Leaders in Fast Company Magazine.
The Gerald Lucas Real Estate Podcast is available on several platforms including iTunes & Podomatic
