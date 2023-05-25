Wine Guardian Announces Customizable Wine Cabinets
Wine Guardian, the leader in wine cellar cooling systems, has announced that they are now offering customizable wine cabinets.NORTH SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Guardian, the leader in wine cellar cooling systems, has announced that they are now offering customizable wine cabinets, marking their entry into the wine fridge market. Produced in partnership with European cabinet manufacturer, La Sommelière, each cabinet is handcrafted in Europe and then assembled according to customers’ custom specifications at Wine Guardian's US factory. Available in two sizes, Wine Guardian is the only wine refrigerator manufacturer that allows for customization of the type of shelving and their placement in the wine cabinet.
These freestanding systems provide unparalleled environmental control, ensuring the optimal conditions for storing or serving a wine collection. They are the perfect solution for wine collectors in need of additional wine storage space in a kitchen, living room, or any other convenient location.
One of the notable features of Wine Guardian wine cabinets is their customizable shelving. With thousands of different shelving combinations, these cabinets can be tailored to suit individual preferences and accommodate diverse wine collections. Through Wine Guardian’s wine cabinet customization tool, a customer can mix and match six (6) different shelf types, specify the desired quantity, and determine their location within the cabinet. The result is a personalized wine storage solution that’s truly unique.
Wine Guardian offers two cabinet sizes, each equipped with their own cooling capabilities:
• The Single-Zone Cabinet can preserve wine at ideal temperatures between 55° - 64°F (13° - 18°C) or serving temperatures between 46° - 54°F (8° - 12°C).
• The Multi-Zone Cabinet features polyvalent technology, which creates three separate temperature zones within the cabinet. This makes it ideal for storing different types of wines at their ideal preservation temperatures. It can also allow the convenience of having some wines ready to drink at serving temperatures while others mature at ageing temperatures, offering a versatile wine storage experience.
Additional features of Wine Guardian Wine Cabinets:
• Ideal humidity conditions – the cabinet automatically maintains humidity conditions between 55 and 65% relative humidity for optimal long-term storage of fine wines.
• Door lock – easy-to-use door lock safeguards wine from the reach of children
• UV light protection – the glass door was treated to filter up to 70% of harmful UV rays.
• LED Lights – white LED lights to illuminate a wine collection.
• Automatic defrost – when the cooling cycle is finished, the refrigerated parts of the cabinet are defrosted automatically.
• Strong magnetic sealed door – the door contains a strong magnetic seal, ensuring no air leakage.
• Charcoal filter – to keep the cabinet odor free, these systems are equipped with an air refreshing system with an activated charcoal filter.
• Caster wheels – for easy relocation of the cabinet.
• Vibration free design – shock absorbers and thick insulation foam protect wine bottles by absorbing internal equipment vibrations.
Wine aficionados can start customizing a Wine Guardian wine cabinet by using the customization tool on their website. Their team has also developed several pre-customized cabinets to cater to different preferences and needs.
The wine cabinets will start shipping out June 19, 2023.
Richard Bailey
Wine Guardian
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok