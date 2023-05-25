The Rosie Network Has Partnered With Spouse-ly To Support Military-Connected Entrepreneurs.
The Rosie Network is thrilled to share that Rosie's List has joined forces with Spouse-ly.RAMONA , CA , UNITED STATES , May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rosie Network is thrilled to share that Rosie's List has joined forces with Spouse-ly, an e-commerce marketplace exclusively dedicated to businesses owned by military veterans, their spouses, and first responders. The collaboration between The Rosie Network and Spouse-ly exemplifies a united purpose: to empower military-connected entrepreneurs and inspire the public to actively support the military community by patronizing military-owned enterprises. This partnership stands as a testament to their shared mission.
“The Rosie Network's decade-long journey began with Rosie's List. It was always my vision to include e-commerce, but then I met Monica, who built the best e-commerce platform for veteran, milspouse, and first responder business owners,' said Stephanie Brown, CEO & founder of The Rosie Network. 'Partnering with a milspouse like Monica allows us to meet our mission of supporting military-connected entrepreneurs, but it also brings my early vision to life! We are excited about this partnership.”
“When I first launched Spouse-ly, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect or the journey I was about to embark on. But the one thing that was for sure was the amount of talent within our military community that deserves to shine. As a military spouse myself, I know firsthand how being a small business owner can provide flexibility, stability, and a creative outlet when needed most. We are so excited to team up with The Rosie Network to amplify both of our missions and to better serve our amazing community! After meeting Stephanie and learning about her dreams of building an e-commerce business, and knowing where we are both at today, I couldn’t think of a better opportunity of joining forces and showing the true power of military spouses coming together to move mountains, says Monica Fullerton, Founder & CEO of Spouse-ly.”
About The Rosie Network
The Rosie Network, founded by military spouse Stephanie Brown, is a non-profit organization born from her personal experience. With the daunting task of finding a reliable contractor for home repairs, Stephanie sought to support fellow veterans and military spouses in their entrepreneurial pursuits. Inspired by this vision, Rosie's List was introduced as a pioneering search tool, exclusively featuring vetted businesses owned by veterans, active-duty, and military spouses. Recognizing the unique challenges military-connected small businesses face, The Rosie Network developed the Service2CEO Program, to educate and empower the next generation of military-connected entrepreneurs. To learn more, visit www.therosienetwork.org.
About Spouse-ly
Spouse-ly, founded by military spouse Monica Fullerton, is an online marketplace to shop and support military & first responder owned businesses. Like many other military spouses, Monica had to pivot with her own career dreams and goals to adjust to finding a career that would be able to move around with the military lifestyle. While working her corporate career, she started a side business with her mother in law and it brought her such joy to be able to do something she truly loved on the side. After quickly discovering how much talent was within the military community alone, she knew she had to do something to bring everyone together on one easy platform for anyone to shop small, make a big impact, and purchase with a purpose. Spouse-ly is so much more than just an online marketplace, it’s a community supporting and championing one another along the way. To learn more, visit www.spousely.com
Tricia Ross
The Rosie Network
+1 626-354-6918
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube