Beatrice Bakery Debuts Grandma’s Southern Pecan Cake
Nostalgic Baked Goods Brand Gives a Whole New Meaning to ‘Southern Comfort’
This Southern Pecan Cake is sure to put a smile on your face - no southern roots needed.”BEATRICE, NEBRASKA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatrice Bakery, creators of a wide variety of gourmet baked goods - from traditional American favorites to streusels, liqueur cakes and more, has launched its latest crowd-pleaser: Grandma’s Southern Pecan Cake. With a caramel aroma, brown sugar, dates and pecans, Beatrice Bakery continues to invoke a feeling of nostalgia in its fans, as well as create memorable experiences for younger generations.
— Rick Meyer, President, Beatrice Bakery
“What started out with a single Fruitcake recipe - now over a century old - has now evolved into one of America’s most beloved bakeries, and it is our mission to continue innovating new flavor profiles to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth,” said Rick Meyer, President, Beatrice Bakery. “This Southern Pecan Cake is sure to put a smile on your face - no southern roots needed.”
Grandma’s Southern Pecan Cake will have you saying “bless your heart” and “ya’ll” faster than you can eat it. The cake may be baked in the Heartland but it has the true spirit of the south within each bite. Each date and pecan in the cake is hand-inspected for quality, and then hand-decorated, just like every other dessert the bakery makes.
The Southern Pecan Cake (24 oz.) is sold now on BeatriceBakery.com for $32.95 and will be available at major retailers this summer. For more information on Beatrice Bakery, visit beatricebakery.com.
About Beatrice Bakery
Beatrice Bakery, maker of the famed Grandma’s Fruitcake, creates a wide variety of gourmet baked goods - from traditional American favorites to streusels, liqueur cakes and more. Its mission is to create unique, moist and flavorful gourmet cakes for families and friends to enjoy together, helping to create memorable experiences for generations to come. As a community staple and one of the biggest small business employers in Beatrice, NE and surrounding towns, the company currently employs over 50 local residents and has become a way of life for many. In the US, Beatrice Bakery sells its products to large name brands such as Macy’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dillards, QVC, Cabela’s, Publishers Clearing House, and national-name grocers like Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts, and Hy-Vee. It also sells its cakes directly to consumers via its website and Amazon.
