EU supplies medical equipment to district hospitals in Moldova

The European Union, with the participation of the World Health Organisation, has donated 230 computers, 300 first aid kits for anaphylactic shock, and 70 automatic defibrillators to Moldova. The equipment was distributed to primary health care facilities in Leova and other cities in the country.

The handover ceremony took place on 20 May in the Leova Health Centre.

“Our support to the health system continues in the post-pandemic period. Today we have delivered equipment worth around €455,000 here in Leova and other district hospitals. We are proud to deliver life-saving equipment,” the EU ambassador to Moldova, Janis Mažeiks, said.

This donation was made possible thanks to funds allocated by the EU as part of a regional initiative to promote vaccination.

