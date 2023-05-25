Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,678 in the last 365 days.

EU supplies medical equipment to district hospitals in Moldova

The European Union, with the participation of the World Health Organisation, has donated 230 computers, 300 first aid kits for anaphylactic shock, and 70 automatic defibrillators to Moldova. The equipment was distributed to primary health care facilities in Leova and other cities in the country.

The handover ceremony took place on 20 May in the Leova Health Centre.

“Our support to the health system continues in the post-pandemic period. Today we have delivered equipment worth around €455,000 here in Leova and other district hospitals. We are proud to deliver life-saving equipment,” the EU ambassador to Moldova, Janis Mažeiks, said.

This donation was made possible thanks to funds allocated by the EU as part of a regional initiative to promote vaccination.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU supplies medical equipment to district hospitals in Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more