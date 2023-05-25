Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda Presents a Spectacular Mermaid Event in Celebration of Disney's Release of The Little Mermaid
Warehouse Cinemas in Downtown Baltimore is thrilled to announce a celebration of the highly anticipated adaptation of Disney's "The Little Mermaid."BALITMORE, MD, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse Cinemas - Rotunda in Downtown Baltimore, the new destination for unparalleled cinema experiences, is thrilled to announce a captivating and enchanting event in celebration of the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Disney's "The Little Mermaid."
The Little Mermaid Shell-ebration event will start on May 25th, 2023, from 5 pm to 8 pm, for the movie premiere and then carry over to May 26th from 5 pm to 8 pm, and on Saturday from 11 am – 5 pm. The newly open Warehouse Cinemas - Rotunda will host a special event featuring a real-life mermaid. This extraordinary event promises to immerse attendees in a world of magic and wonder as they witness the awe-inspiring mermaid gracefully swimming in a giant tank, recreating the whimsical allure of the underwater kingdom.
In addition to the captivating mermaid performances, Warehouse Cinemas - Rotunda will offer a themed mermaid drink, decor and activities to enhance the moviegoer experience. Guests can indulge in the theater's renowned fast-casual restaurant and bar model, with delectable food options and refreshing beverages available. The cinema's state-of-the-art screens, 4K projectors, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound will ensure an immersive viewing experience for all.
Rich Daughtridge, President and CEO of Warehouse Cinemas, expressed his excitement for this one-of-a-kind event, stating, "We are truly thrilled to bring the magic of Disney’s 'The Little Mermaid' to life at Warehouse Cinemas - Rotunda, and really showcase how moviegoing can be an experience worth remembering. It's a fantastic opportunity for moviegoers to witness the beauty and artistry of mermaid culture while celebrating the release of Disney's beloved classic in a truly immersive way."
The event will take place at Warehouse Cinemas - Rotunda, located at 727 W. 40th St. in Baltimore, Maryland. Attendees can expect a day filled with wonder and delight as they witness the mermaid's mesmerizing aquatic performances and experience the magic of "The Little Mermaid" brought to life. The event will coincide with the opening weekend of Disney's live-action adaptation, making it a memorable occasion for fans of all ages.
About Warehouse Cinemas: Warehouse Cinemas offers a unique, premium movie-going experience by providing first-run movies, dynamic pricing, leather recliner seating, high-quality picture and sound, premium food and drink options, eco-modern industrial décor, and special community events.
