Internet Advertising Market Size

Recent technological developments in communication technology have influenced the shift from traditional print media to Internet advertising.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Internet Advertising Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,089 Billion by 2027 | Top Players such as - Baidu, Hulu and Twitter." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global internet advertising market size was valued at USD 319 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 1,089 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 470 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/632

Rise in growing expenditure on digital media across various industries and surge in popularity of streaming platforms drive the growth of the global internet advertising market. On the other hand, rising adoption of ad-blockers to avoid online advertising restrains the growth to some extent. However, emergence of advertising automation and rise in adoption of identity-based pay-per-click (PPC) marketing are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The global internet advertising market report is analyzed across platform type, ad format, pricing/revenue model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on platform type, the mobile segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Access full report summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-advertising-market

By platform type, the global online advertising market share was dominated by the mobile segment in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years due to various factors such as increase in mobile device and mobile internet users, growth in popularity of social media, and time spent on mobile devices.

Based on pricing model, the performance-based segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. At the same time, the hybrid segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/632

Based on geography, North America held the share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the market growth across LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global internet advertising market report include Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Hulu LLC.., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Facebook, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/632

Covid-19 Scenario:

● Increase in use of social media during covid-19 led to rising drift to resort to social media platforms to endorse various media content with the target audience, which boosted the global market for Internet advertising.

● This trend is likely to continue post-pandemic as well, since advertising of the media and entertainment content over Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram has almost become a new drift in the recent time.

Procure Complete Report (470 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6f8800891fc784ec5d2b4291ac5318dd

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.