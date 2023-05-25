Booking.com and Disney Join Forces to Create a Magical Travel Experience with The Little Mermaid Release
In celebration of the highly anticipated release of The Little Mermaid, Booking.com and Disney have teamed up to make a big splash in the travel industry.UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
In celebration of the highly anticipated release of Disney's The Little Mermaid, hitting theaters on May 26, Booking.com and Disney have teamed up to make a big splash in the travel industry. Lucky travelers will be able to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime "Under the Sea" themed stay.
Under the Sea Accommodations
The three limited-edition overnight stays will occur at a transformed Booking.com beach house, offering guests an authentic "Under the Sea" experience. Visitors will be treated to mermaid-inspired rooms adorned with Instagram-worthy decor featuring beloved characters such as Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, and Prince Eric.
A private dinner prepared by a personal chef and a special screening of The Little Mermaid at a nearby theater is included. These exclusive stays, available on a first-come, first-served basis, are bookable on June 7th at noon EST for stays on June 9th, 10th and 11th. The cost is a symbolic $5.26 in honor of the day the new film makes its theatrical debut.
Melissa McCarthy, the #1 Travel Fan and spokesperson for Booking.com expressed her excitement: "If someone told me I could stay in a Malibu beach house inspired by The Little Mermaid, I would pack my bags and move in tomorrow."
Travelers Want to Experience Something New
Research from Booking.com shows that 73% of Americans plan to travel this summer, with the beach being the most wanted trip type. The main motivations for Americans to travel include time to relax, mentally unwind, and boost their moods. They are looking to visit and experience something new. An unforgettable stay like this is just the ticket.
Echoing the spirit of travel, The Little Mermaid encourages exploration and the broadening of horizons. This unique experience caters to travelers seeking a magical new destination this summer. Those fortunate enough to secure a booking for this incredible film-inspired stay will undoubtedly feel like anything but "poor unfortunate souls" as they sing along with the movie in theaters.
The campaign commenced with Booking.com's presence at the film's red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles on May 8. On May 15, the renowned travel leader launched a co-branded advertisement that will be broadcasted on television and digital channels across five global markets.
Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com, expressed the company's commitment to enabling everyone to experience the world, making the collaboration with Disney an ideal partnership.
Dijk stated, "Collaborating with Disney to celebrate the iconic film, The Little Mermaid, and transforming the movie's premise of exploring the world into tangible travel experiences, ranging from beach homes and family-friendly hotels to lighthouses, boats, and castles, is something we are thrilled to share with Disney fans and travelers alike, seeking a touch of magic and inspiration this summer."
More Dreamy Beachfront Vacation Rentals
With the summer travel season just around the corner, the campaign will also showcase a wide selection of properties on Booking.com that draw inspiration from The Little Mermaid. These accommodations range from dreamy beach bungalows to various beachfront vacation rentals and family-friendly seaside resorts:
Atlantis, The Palm (Dubai, UAE)
Beach Plum Resort (Montauk, NY, USA)
Château d'Esparron (Esparron-de-Verdon, France)
Fanad Lighthouse (Letterkenny, Ireland)
Lighthouse on La Palma Island (Barlovento, Spain)
Corsewall Lighthouse Hotel (Kirkcolm, UK)
Aleria Luxury Cave Santorini (Santorini, Greece)
Lylle Breier, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Special Events, shared Disney's excitement for the collaboration, saying, "Disney's The Little Mermaid takes global audiences on an enchanting journey under the sea, providing a captivating cinematic experience exclusive to theaters starting May 26. We are delighted to partner with Booking.com to bring this film to life for fans through unique and enjoyable travel experiences."
Karen Kelly
Seasonal Cravings
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram