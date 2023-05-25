Emmy® Winning EMERGE by Yuri Alves, starring NJ Symphony, Will Screen at Newark Museum of Art - June 15, 6:30pm-9:30pm

EMERGE Film Screening at Newark Museum of Art on June 15, 2023 Film Still from EMERGE Part 2 - featuring Cori Barnes and M.A. Taylor Yuri Alves directing on set with EMERGE star Xian Zhang, Music Director at NJ Symphony

Program will feature an awards ceremony, reception and Q&A panel with director Yuri Alves, producer Igor Alves (DreamPlay Films), and Eric Wyrick (NJ Symphony)

To me, EMERGE is both intimate and grand. I hope to have honored our masterful conductor, Xian, the NJ Symphony and this gorgeous music with a powerful homage to Newark, nature and the human spirit.” — Yuri Alves

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FREE PROGRAM FEATURES RECEPTION, AN AWARDS CEREMONY, AND Q&A PANEL WITH YURI ALVES, PRODUCER IGOR ALVES AND NJ SYMPHONY STAR ERIC WYRICK- Doors open 6:30pm for reception, screening begins at 7:30pm and the panel conversation at 8:30pm.- Event will screen a "Maverick Cut" of EMERGE, which combines scenes from all three films, and more- DreamPlay Films, Yuri Alves won two 2022 EMMYAwards; four EMMYnominations in the Mid-Atlantic Region- Cori Barnes and Xian Zhang to receive special Emmynominee recognition- EMERGE Concert Film Trilogy stars NJ Symphony Music Director Xian Zhang in immersive orchestral performances recorded live at NJPAC during the pandemic, fused with stunning visuals and dance sequences captured locally Attendance is free with registration : newarkmuseumofart.org/eventsNEWARK, NJ — On June 15, 2023, 6:30pm, The Newark Museum of Art's Billy Johnson Auditorium will host a film screening of "EMERGE: An NJ Symphony Concert Film Trilogy" and a filmmaker panel with director Yuri Alves, producer Igor Alves, and NJ Symphony Concertmaster Eric Wyrick.The event will begin with an hors d'oeuvres and beverages reception at 6:30pm, to be followed by a 7:30pm screening of EMERGE "Maverick Cut" and the filmmaker panel. The film program will also present an excerpt from the Emmynominated "TRANSCEND," the companion film to "EMERGE," also starring the NJ Symphony, as well as a never before screened "Making Of EMERGE" featurette. Film stars Cori Barnes and Xian Zhang will receive special Emmynominee recognition for their contributions.The event is presented by Express Newark's Community Media Center, in partnership with DreamPlay Films, NJ Symphony and The Newark Museum of Art.In EMERGE, Alves and the DreamPlay Films team captured the NJ Symphony performances live at NJPAC with a highly immersive and uniquely intimate camera approach, while filming on ultra-high-definition RED cinema cameras. EMERGE expands the universe of orchestral music through a mix of live stage performance, stunning visuals, mesmerizing dance sequences and format-bending elements on and off stage.DreamPlay Films and director Yuri Alves won two EMMYAwards for films produced in Newark. EMERGE Part 1 won in the "Arts – Long Form" category and director-editor Yuri Alves also won in the "Editing" category in the Mid-Atlantic Region, earned for his work on GRIND and EMERGE Part 3. The individual awardees include: (2x) Yuri Alves, Director + Editing, Igor Alves, Producer, Xian Zhang, Writer / Musical Arrangement, Caroline Sincaruk, Camera Operator, Michael Gomes, Camera Operator, Victor Buitrago, Editor. DreamPlay Films and Yuri Alves also earned Emmynominations for TRANSCEND, in the “Documentary” category, and EMERGE Part 2, in the “Long Form Program” category. All nominated films were broadcast by NJPBS and PBS online, where they remain available to watch. The four EMMYnominations and two wins are the first for DreamPlay Films and Yuri Alves, as well as for the New Jersey Symphony, which is celebrating its centennial anniversary year.—--------------------------Director Yuri Alves says: "For EMERGE, we aimed to exceed audience expectations for a filmed orchestral performance - in these films, we really see Xian, the orchestra and the special guests at their best and from unique vantage points. And we go much beyond the stage, fusing the performance with new elements and even the world outside NJPAC. In so many ways, this project is about overcoming barriers and embracing change amid a disrupted world."Producer Igor Alves says: "I hope audiences discover the EMERGE trilogy and treasure its unique sensibility and artistic and technical quality above all, while appreciating how it also advances diversity in the arts, in subtle yet powerful ways: the films star Xian, a Chinese female, conducting musical works by composers of color, in a film directed by Yuri, a Brazilian immigrant, also featuring dance performances by male and females of color."---------------------------------------------------------EMERGE: An NJ Symphony Concert Film TrilogyMusic Director Xian Zhang leads the New Jersey Symphony back on the main stage to masterfully conduct a striking selection of orchestral works, showcased in a uniquely intimate style by maverick filmmaker Yuri Alves. The EMERGE concert film trilogy expands the universe of orchestral music through a mix of live stage performance, stunning visuals, mesmerizing dance sequences and format-bending elements. The EMERGE Trilogy features world-renown guest performers such as Simone Dinnerstein, Inon Barnatan and superstar Daniil Trifonov, and special collaborators like dancer Cori Barnes, M.A. Taylor, Neguin and more. dreamplaymedia.com/emerge YURI ALVESYuri Alves is a multiple award-winning filmmaker who has written and directed films, primetime television programs and commercial projects in the U.S. and Europe. Alves’ films have screened at over 100 film festivals worldwide, earning over 20 awards. Alves’ projects include Grind, On the Cusp, Echoes of Fado and Exit Road, and the critically acclaimed European primetime television series “Tempo Final” and “Filha da Lei.” Alves directed and edited the EMERGE Concert Film Trilogy and TRANSCEND, which together earned 4 EmmyAward nominations, winning two EmmyAwards in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Most recently, Alves directed "RZR," a sci-fi, action thriller series, starring David Bianchi, Danny Trejo and Mena Suvari, to be released mid-2023. yurialves.com DREAMPLAY FILMSDreamPlay Films, part of DreamPlay Media, is an award-winning independent film production company based in Newark, producers of narrative and documentary films. dreamplayfilms.com | dreamplaymedia.comNEW JERSEY SYMPHONY, XIAN ZHANG MUSIC DIRECTORThe New Jersey Symphony connects with the people and diverse communities of New Jersey through the power of live symphonic music to inspire, entertain and educate. njsymphony.org***** Interview Requests for YURI ALVES: press@dreamplaymedia.com***** Interview Requests for XIAN ZHANG, NJ SYMPHONY: ganderson@njsymphony.org###

