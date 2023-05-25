TempStars Set to Exhibit at Prestigious RDH Under One Roof Conference in July
TempStars CEO James Younger, a frequent guest on podcasts, will also be a guest at the show on RDH Magazine’s podcast on July 21.
There are very few conferences in North America that provide this kind of access to hygienists.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, will exhibit July 20-22 in Nashville, Tennessee at RDH Under One Roof, an “action-packed event offering quality dental hygiene education” to thousands of hygienists.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
Tennessee is one of more than a half-dozen states that TempStars expanded to two years ago when it began offering services in the United States. That is one reason, according to TempStars CEO and Founder James Younger, that the company identified RDH Under One Roof, where it will exhibit at Booth 125, as a great venue for sharing its unique value proposition to dental hygienists.
Another reason was that Dr. Younger was invited to be a guest on RDH’s podcast on July 21. Dr. Younger has been a guest on more than 10 podcasts since he founded the company in Canada almost a decade ago.
“I enjoy the give and take of the podcast format,” he said. “We are always looking for new and better ways to meet the needs of our customers. Podcasts create an opportunity for reflection and re-evaluation.”
Dr. Younger added that the conference’s reputation was another powerful inducement. “There are very few conferences in North America that provide this kind of access to hygienists,” he said.
For all the reasons above, TempStars will be bring a full team to the conference, a first for the company. Stationed at booth #125, the company will also be staging several giveaways at the event.
Those interested in attending the event can do so at https://www.rdhunderoneroof.com/rdhuor2023/2002331
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok