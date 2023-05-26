M2S Bikes Launches the Stealth Electric Commuter Bike For $1199 For A Limited Time

M2S Bikes Stealth HT Crowdfunding Campaign

Stealth HT electric bike in urban environmennt

The Stealth Electric Bike, shown here, is a great electric bike option for urban riding and commuting.

Stealth HT

The Stealth HT Electric Commuter bike is currently available for $1199 - a 33% savings on standard pricing - for a limited time through our crowdfunding campaign.

Revolutionize your daily commute with the fast and powerful Stealth Electric Commuter Bike by M2S Bikes.

Commuting can be a chore, but it doesn't have to be. That's why we designed the Stealth Electric Commuter Bike – to turn your daily commute into the best part of your day.”
— Eric Crews, founder of M2S Bikes

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As urban traffic continues to worsen, M2S Bikes has launched the Stealth Electric Commuter Bike to provide a greener, healthier, and more enjoyable way to commute. With its powerful motor, long-lasting battery, and rugged design, this e-bike is ideal for tackling any urban landscape. And at $1199 during the campaign, it's a great value for anyone looking for a high-quality e-bike.

The Stealth Electric Commuter Bike boasts a top speed of 20 mph on throttle only, and up to 28 mph when the throttle is removed. Its fully integrated 615 watt-hour battery provides 20 to 50 miles of range per charge, enabling riders to tackle long commutes with ease. The bike also comes with optional full coverage fenders and a rear rack with LED tail light, making it suitable for all weather conditions.

But the Stealth Electric Commuter Bike is not just about power – it also offers comfort and convenience. With pedal-assist technology and a responsive 8-Speed Shimano Drivetrain, riders can enjoy effortless shifting while receiving exercise benefits similar to a traditional bike. The bike is also equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for quick and safe stops.

M2S Bikes is offering an exclusive opportunity for Test Ride Ambassadors to receive the Stealth at a special discounted price in exchange for sharing their experiences and honest reviews onsocial media. Additionally, pricing and pre-order options are available for the Stealth Electric Commuter Bike. Customers can reserve their bike for just $199 and pay the remaining $1,000 balance before shipping. For those who missed out on the first wave of in-stock bikes, pre-order options are available for bikes that are ready to ship from M2S Bikes' manufacturing partner in Asia, with an additional $100 off during the campaign.

According to M2S Bikes' founder, Eric Crews, "We designed the Stealth Electric Commuter Bike to revolutionize daily commutes and turn them into a more enjoyable experience. With our innovative design and engineering, quality and craftsmanship, customization options, and eco-friendly and sustainable practices, M2S Bikes is committed to a greener, healthier future."

Join the e-bike movement today and experience the Stealth Electric Commuter Bike by M2S Bikes. With over 160 bikes in stock at their Asheville, NC warehouse, it's a great opportunity to get your hands on a high-quality e-bike while supplies last.

M2S Bikes Company Overview

