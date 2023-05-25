RMSI Appoints Greg Bowles, Expands Its Utility Advisory Board

New Delhi, May 18, 2023: RMSI, a leading technology solutions provider to the utilities sector, announced expansion of its utility advisory board by empaneling Greg Bowles. As a member of the board, Greg will support RMSI leadership with defining new technology solutions that are driven by a strong market need. In addition, Greg will provide consulting and account management support for RMSI’s strategic clients.

Greg is a well-recognized geospatial utility expert. He has over 25 years of extensive experience of working with leading companies and consulting firms such as Schneider Electric, PwC and Power Engineers. His expertise includes helping clients plan and implement integrated technology solutions such as Enterprise GIS, Work and Asset Management, Graphic Work Design, and network model management for Outage and Advanced Distribution Management Systems.

Commenting on his appointment, Anup Jindal, CEO & JMD, RMSI said “We are excited to have Greg join our Utility Advisory Board. His expertise in digital transformation for utilities, aligns well with RMSI’s strategic initiatives and commitment to serve our clients”.

“I am excited to be associated with RMSI and serve on their utility advisory board. I think RMSI’s experience in the market, geospatial capabilities, and commitment to the success of their clients, puts them in a fantastic position for growth and continued success”, said Greg Bowles.

About RMSI – Maximizing Business Value

RMSI is a global IT company providing geospatial and software solutions to clients in sectors ranging from utilities, communications, navigation & location-based services, natural resources, land & infrastructure to government & funding agencies.

RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers, with an employee base of over 5000 resources, and is consistently ranked among the top companies to work for. RMSI has three state-of-the-art development centers in India and six fully owned international subsidiaries in US, Canada, Australia, UK, Middle East, and Bahrain.