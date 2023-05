It's almost 529 day!

TEXAS, May 25 - Children grow up fast — which is why you should start saving for their higher education today. A “529 plan” is a tax-advantaged savings plan allowed by Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code that offers a way to help you save for the college education your little Texan deserves. Texas has several 529 plan options. You can choose a prepaid tuition plan, a direct-sold college savings plan with age-based and static portfolio investment options, or an advisor-sold college savings plan you can develop with your financial advisor. Depending on your budget and the child’s age, one or more of these plans might work for your family. Whichever plan you choose, we’re here to help. Start a Texas 529 plan

Enroll a child younger than one year of age (Newborn Enrollment) in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® — the state’s prepaid tuition plan — through July 31. The next General Enrollment period will open on Sept. 1, 2023, and end on Feb. 29, 2024. Enrollment in the Texas College Savings Plan® — the state’s direct-sold college savings plan — remains open throughout the year. Speak to your financial advisor about the LoneStar 529 Plan® — the state’s advisor-sold college savings plan. Continue making contributions

You can make contributions to your child's existing 529 plan at any time. Grandparents, aunts, uncles and even friends also can contribute to your little Texan's account. And although family and friends can help you save, you will control how the money is spent on your child's future college education. Ask questions

To learn more about the Texas 529 plans, visit SaveNowForCollege.com or call 800-445-GRAD (4723). Select Option 5 for the Texas Tuition Promise Fund. Select Option 3 for the Texas College Savings Plan. Select Option 4 for the LoneStar 529 Plan.

