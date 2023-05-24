AG Platkin, Division of Highway Traffic Safety Remind Motorists to Practice Safe Driving during the “101 Days of Summer”

TRENTON–As summer approaches, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) want to remind all New Jersey residents and visitors about the importance of safe driving during this busy season.

Beautiful weather, coupled with our state’s countless entertainment and recreational destinations, create heavy travel demands during the summer months. This increase in traffic volume is the reason why the time between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day is referred to as the “101 Days of Summer” and is considered the busiest but also the most dangerous travel period of the year.

“From the iconic shore to our wonderful downtowns and other outdoor recreation, there is no better place to enjoy summer than New Jersey,” said Attorney General Platkin. “And with thousands of residents and visitors hitting the road this summer, we are reminding everyone of the dangers of unsafe driving through our multifaceted “101 Days of Summer” campaigns. Whether it is always buckling up, traveling at safe speeds, or never driving impaired, we want New Jerseyans to know that safety is our number one priority.”

For the next three months, HTS will partner with its local, county, state, and national law enforcement and traffic safety partners to reduce the risks associated with summer travel to prevent crashes and save lives. During this critical period, the “101 Days of Summer” Traffic Safety Campaign features stepped up enforcement on the state’s many roads and highways.

“Behind every wheel lies a choice. A choice to protect lives or endanger them,” said Michael J. Rizol Jr., Director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety. “During the “101 Days of Summer”, always remember that impaired driving, speeding, and neglecting seatbelts have no place on the road to safety, and as you embark on your summer fun, never forget the weight of your decisions when you get behind the wheel, the lives at stake and the responsibility you bear.”

Spanning throughout the summer will also be three important public messaging campaigns. Each was created further to educate the public on critical traffic safety issues.

From May through June, nearly $800,000 in HTS grant funding will be used to mobilize law enforcement agencies through the “Click It or Ticket” campaign across New Jersey to stop drivers and passengers who choose not to buckle up.

In July, HTS will partner with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the new speed prevention campaign. As fatalities associated with speeding have risen nationally by 17% over the past few years, this campaign will increase awareness about the dangers of speeding and the legal consequences of going over the speed limit.

To wrap up the summer, from August through September, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement mobilization will crack down on motorists who choose to put themselves and others in grave danger by choosing to drive under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

For more information on all of these campaigns and other traffic safety issues, please visit https://www.njsaferoads.com for more details.

