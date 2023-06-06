BEN'S FRIENDS AND MYRAREDATA SECURE SUPPORT FROM OCTAPHARMA'S FACTOR MY WAY PROGRAM FOR VON WILLEBRAND PATIENTS
Factor My Way grants support to Ben’s Friends online patient platform so it continues to deliver emotional and informational support to Von Willebrand patientsAUSTIN, TX, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BEN'S FRIENDS, WITH HELP FROM MYRAREDATA, SECURES ASSISTANCE FROM OCTAPHARMA'S FACTOR MY WAY PROGRAM TO SUPPORT ONLINE COMMUNITY FOR VON WILLEBRAND PATIENTS
Ben's Friends, a leading network of safe and supportive patient communities for individuals living with rare diseases, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Octapharma’s Factor My Way program.
Under this collaboration, Octapharma's Factor My Way program is offering financial assistance to bolster the Ben's Friends online community for patients with Von Willebrand Disease (VWD). The online community, moderated by rare disease patients, offers a secure and nurturing environment where VWD patients can freely exchange experiences, discuss concerns, and receive peer-to-peer support.
"We're very grateful for MyRareData’s help in securing this assistance and for the contribution from Octapharma's Factor My Way program. Their financial support will enable us to extend our reach to more VWD patients in need of emotional and informational support. It is our goal to foster a supportive community that breaks down the barriers of isolation often experienced by those living with VWD," said Ben Munoz, the founder of Ben’s Friends.
JC Muyl, Founder or MyRareData added, “Living with a rare condition such as VWD can often lead to feelings of isolation and misunderstanding. The Ben's Friends online platform provides a much-needed community for rare patients & families, allowing them to connect and share with others who truly understand their struggles. This assistance will strengthen our platform and ensure its continued growth and availability to VWD patients worldwide.”
In addition to supporting Ben’s Friends, Octapharma continues to invest in research and development efforts aimed at advancing the understanding and treatment of Von Willebrand Disease. With ongoing clinical trials , Octapharma is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals living with VWD.
About Ben's Friends
Ben's Friends is a network of safe and supportive online communities for individuals living with rare diseases. They are dedicated to providing patients and caregivers a space to connect and share their experiences, fostering a sense of community and understanding.
For more information on Ben's Friends or to join its VWD online community, please visit https://www.livingwithvwd.org/
About Octapharma's Factor My Way Program
Octapharma’s Factor My Way program is dedicated to providing patient support for those living with bleeding disorders. Their services are designed to assist patients in managing their condition effectively, offering educational resources, and providing financial assistance when needed. More details are available at https://factormyway.com/home/
About MyRareData
MyRareData (www.myraredata.com) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships between rare disease patient groups and industry players to improve the lives of individuals living with rare diseases.
